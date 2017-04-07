Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson wants to see 30 carries or more.

The Cardinals can only benefit.

Johnson played in 16 games last year and took 293 carries for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns, not to mention another 879 yards and four touchdowns through the air on 80 catches. But he only had three games with 30 or more touches.

He wants that to change, according to Kyle Odegard of the team’s official website:

“I’m still young,” Johnson said. “I’m still on my first contract. So I feel I can definitely handle 30 touches. I did it last year, basically, with running the ball and catching it out of the backfield. I never really got fatigued. Those tough defense games against Seattle and the Rams, those games might feel a little sore, but that’s not until the adrenaline comes down. I never really feel too bad.”

Coming off a seven-win season, the Cardinals don’t really have anything to lose by unleashing one of the league’s best dual-threat backs. This is especially the case if the team grabs a rookie quarterback and starts helping him along.

Regardless, the Cardinals could have an MVP candidate on their hands if Johnson gets 30 or more touches per game. Given slight turnover on the roster with potential for a whole lot more, it might be the only way for the team to remain competitive next season.

