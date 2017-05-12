David Njoku made his first rookie mistake.

The Browns tight end met veteran left tackle Joe Thomas for the first time at a team function this week and thought he was a coach.

Funniest moment of the night was when @David_Njoku80 asked me if I was a coach! — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) May 12, 2017

Thomas, 32, has been named to 10 Pro Bowls and is a six-time First Team All-Pro. He hasn’t missed a game in his 10-year career. That resumé puts him in position to show some leadership traits on the field. Also, he’s older than Rams head coach Sean McVay. So maybe the 20-year-old Njoku can’t be blamed for making Thomas feel like an old man.

The Browns drafted Njoku in the first round, 29th overall. Don’t be surprised if Thomas makes him pay for his rookie mistake at some point before the regular season begins.