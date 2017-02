Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was so excited after the Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to win Super Bowl LI that he may even come out of retirement.

Ortiz said you can never count out the GOAT, in reference to Tom Brady, and had a great reaction to the Patriots pulling off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Ortiz will be forever tied to the city of Boston, even if he stays retired. He was clearly enjoying the thrilling victory in a big way.