Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry completed his last round of chemotherapy on Thursday, and made sure to leave the treatment center with a bang.

Quessenberry hasn’t played since 2014, as he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma that year. Since that time, he’s been on the Texans’ non-football illness list.

Whether he returns to football this season remains to be seen, but the treatment he’s received at MD Anderson Cancer Center gives him a good shot to do that.

On his way out of the treatment center for the final time, Quessenberry rang the bell. But he’s a pretty strong guy, so he broke it off the wall.

We wish him all the best going forward.