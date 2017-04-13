Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry completed his last round of chemotherapy on Thursday, and made sure to leave the treatment center with a bang.
Quessenberry hasn’t played since 2014, as he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma that year. Since that time, he’s been on the Texans’ non-football illness list.
Whether he returns to football this season remains to be seen, but the treatment he’s received at MD Anderson Cancer Center gives him a good shot to do that.
On his way out of the treatment center for the final time, Quessenberry rang the bell. But he’s a pretty strong guy, so he broke it off the wall.
cancer did NOT make me strong. cancer did NOT make my family strong. cancer did NOT galvanize my community. cancer did NOT bring rival team Head Coaches and players together to support me. cancer did NOT bring people together. cancer did NOT make people travel hundreds of miles to help me and my family in our time of need. cancer did NOT make people pray for me. cancer did NOT bring me my Angel. cancer did NOT make me thankful for my life. cancer did NOT make me a believer that there is more to this world than just our eyes can see. cancer did NOT shape me into the man I am today. Love did. It has Been more than 1000 days since my fight began. Yesterday I received my last infusion of chemo therapy. The things I have seen and the things I felt through my fight I could never forget and last night after a full day at MD Anderson I watched a video that @meeeglit put together for me. It was filled with short clips of the people I hold most dear to me that lasted for more than an hour and every second of It was absolutely incredible. I don't know what to say to every one other than Thank You, I Love you, and I will never forget you and the kindness and Love you showed me. -DQ "Love backed by Faith is unstoppable" P.S. this bell just like cancer never stood a chance…
We wish him all the best going forward.