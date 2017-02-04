New York City FC striker David Villa has scored a lot of amazing goals in his career, and he added to that total in a recent match.

NYC FC is getting ready for the upcoming MLS season, so they’ve been playing some exhibition games. Their most recent game was against a college team, Jacksonville University.

Villa’s team won with ease, 9-0, but that wasn’t what everyone was talking about. The buzz after the game was regarding this sick scissor-kick goal he scored during it.

The goalkeeper probably could’ve done a better job with it, but it was a great goal nonetheless.