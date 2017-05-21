David West channeled Tom Brady on Saturday night, when the Warriors destroyed the Spurs on their home floor.

The game at AT&T Center was close at certain times, but not so much during others, and San Antonio fans saw the series go open in flames. It wasn’t all bad, though, as Golden State, as usual, treated fans to some highlight-reel plays.

One of them happened when David West uncorked a Brady-esque dime/football pass to Ian Clark for the full-court alley oop.

The Dubs are always a treat to watch.