Daytona’s Sam Miller learned a valuable lesson over the weekend, one he won’t forget anytime soon.

Miller was in Beavercreek, Ohio, early Sunday morning, when he began causing an altercation at a bar — Caddy’s Taphouse — because the bartender refused to serve him.

He was arrested for public intoxication soon after, at 1:21 a.m. local time, and taken to jail soon after.

That’s where things got interesting.

Miller was taken to jail, and placed in a holding cell. He then proceeded to urinate on the floor, and later slapped another inmate. That wasn’t a good idea, because the man then proceeded to beat the hell out of him, and after a few brutal punches, knocked him out.

Lesson learned.