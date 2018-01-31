Quantcast
DeAndre Jordan reacts to ‘friend after basketball’ Blake Griffin traded to Pistons
Posted by on January 31, 2018

Blake Griffin hasn’t gotten along with all of his teammates over the years, which is a big reason Chris Paul was traded to the Rockets.

Griffin appeared to be set as a Clipper for life, but it wasn’t to be, with him requesting a trade, and getting one soon after. The big man was traded to the Pistons, with the Clippers receiving a huge haul in return, and he appeared to be happy about the possibility of a fresh start.

As for Griffin’s teammates, most of them seemed to be surprised by the move, and also will miss him on the court. Clippers center DeAndre Jordan — the only remaining player that was on the team’s starting five last season — was asked about Griffin’s departure, and he had some kind words about his former teammate.

“He was a teammate of mine for 9 years,” Jordan said. “We had a lot of great times. He’ll be a friend of mine after basketball. It was definitely tough to see him go. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Maybe the two friends can meet up and cruise on a banana boat during the offseason.