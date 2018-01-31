Blake Griffin hasn’t gotten along with all of his teammates over the years, which is a big reason Chris Paul was traded to the Rockets.

Griffin appeared to be set as a Clipper for life, but it wasn’t to be, with him requesting a trade, and getting one soon after. The big man was traded to the Pistons, with the Clippers receiving a huge haul in return, and he appeared to be happy about the possibility of a fresh start.

As for Griffin’s teammates, most of them seemed to be surprised by the move, and also will miss him on the court. Clippers center DeAndre Jordan — the only remaining player that was on the team’s starting five last season — was asked about Griffin’s departure, and he had some kind words about his former teammate.

“He was a teammate of mine for 9 years,” Jordan said. “We had a lot of great times. He’ll be a friend of mine after basketball. It was definitely tough to see him go. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Maybe the two friends can meet up and cruise on a banana boat during the offseason.