The NBA is still looking to fill out its roster of contestants for the Slam Dunk Contest, which is less than three weeks away, and the league has reportedly reached out to Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan.

Jordan, who will be in New Orleans for his first All-Star game appearance, said he’s considering doing the dunk contest, according to ESPN’s Jovan Buha.

Jordan also said he’s trying to negotiate his way into the 3-point shootout or Skills Challenge, according to Buha.

The Clippers’ big man is 1-of-10 from behind the arc for his entire career, so the 3-point shootout might be out of the question. However, the Skills Challenge is a possibility. After all, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns won the event last year.

It will be interesting to see what becomes of Jordan and the dunk contest. The NBA is still trying to get big names after two-time winner Zach LaVine declined to participate in this year’s event.