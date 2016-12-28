Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was involved in a car accident Tuesday on his way to the airport to travel for his team’s Wednesday’s game.

TMZ first broke the news and provided a look at the scary aftermath of the accident. The writeup featured the opening details:

Witnesses tell us … it all went down around noon. The accident involved 2 cars — a matte black Tesla and an SUV. Unclear what caused the accident … but an ambulance, fire truck and police have responded to the scene.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne took it from there:

Clippers confirm TMZ report that DeAndre Jordan was involved in minor car accident on his way to the airport for the team's flight to NOLA — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 27, 2016

Clippers say DeAndre Jordan is OK and is flying with the team to New Orleans. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 27, 2016

She also noted Chris Paul was only on hand to pick Jordan up:

Chris Paul was NOT involved in the accident. Clips say he was near the airport and came with team staff to give DJ a ride to the airport — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 27, 2016

Jordan himself spoke up about the incident Wednesday, per ESPN’s Justin Verrier:

Jordan had a bandage on his left forearm but otherwise emerged unscathed. “I feel all right,” Jordan said. “I’m playing tonight, so that’s good. We can’t afford for anybody else to be out. “I’m just very fortunate that I’m OK and that everybody else that was involved was OK.”

He also joked about never seeing that car again. It’s great to hear Jordan walks away from this without injury, though it brings back memories of Cam Newton’s scary car accident.

The Clippers certainly need Jordan on the court if he’s good to go. The team has been without Blake Griffin thanks to injury and Jordan is the only player who has appeared in every game for the team so far this year.