Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan threw down the hammer during Thursday night’s game against the Kings, but he hurt himself in the process.

Jordan posterized Skal Labissière with a monster dunk, but he unfortunately landed awkwardly, and appeared to roll his ankle, which caused him to exit the game.

DeAndre Jordan rolled his ankle, about the last thing the Clippers need pic.twitter.com/oPUNP3klXa — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 12, 2018

The Clippers announced that Jordan suffered a sprained ankle. He did not return to the game.

L.A. Clippers Injury Update: WILL NOT RETURN: DeAndre Jordan (left ankle sprain) 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) January 12, 2018

The team had finally started to play better — having won six of its past eight contests heading into Thursday’s game — so hopefully Jordan doesn’t miss too much action in the future.