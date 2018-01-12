Posted byon
Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan threw down the hammer during Thursday night’s game against the Kings, but he hurt himself in the process.
Jordan posterized Skal Labissière with a monster dunk, but he unfortunately landed awkwardly, and appeared to roll his ankle, which caused him to exit the game.
The Clippers announced that Jordan suffered a sprained ankle. He did not return to the game.
The team had finally started to play better — having won six of its past eight contests heading into Thursday’s game — so hopefully Jordan doesn’t miss too much action in the future.