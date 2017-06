Free-agent running back DeAngelo Williams will soon be a multi-sport player, and he’s currently training to make sure he performs well in the ring.

Williams currently remains unsigned, although it seems likely that he’ll get a workout from some NFL team in the near future.

For now, Williams is training for his July 2 wrestling match at Slammiversary XV.

Williams will be teaming up with former NFL’er Quinn “Moose” Ojinnaka in that particular match, for a tag team effort.