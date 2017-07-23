A young Reds fan demonstrated the power of home-field advantage during Sunday’s game against the Marlins.

The fan was given the pleasure of meeting Marlins SS Dee Gordon, and he did not disappoint while doing so. He approached Gordon before he made his way to the plate, and then kicked him right in the shin, which was both adorable and funny.

Even at such a young age, that little boy went all savage on Gordon, and it was great.

How did Gordon respond? He singled, and then proceeded to steal second.