NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders has been known to rock outfits that few others in his position can pull off.

Saturday was no different, as Sanders was seen wearing a flamboyant sports coat during NFL Network’s postgame show. Sanders, along with colleagues Chris Rose and LaDainian Tomlinson, broke down the Colts-Ravens matchup. When they were done talking about the game, they then switched to jokes about Sanders’ outfit.

A tweet from a Twitter user who ribbed Sanders for his sports coat was displayed on the screen so viewers could see it. Here’s what it said.

D Sanders on @nflnetwork with a hippopotamus neck sweater and a red burlap jacket on talkin bout it's hot #postgameshow — Randy Fresh (@RandyFresh006) December 24, 2017

Sanders then defended himself, and had the following to say about his flashy sports coat.

“This jacket is smokin,'” Sanders said.

“I’m trying to pull the color out of the jacket with the neck,” he said. “First of all, I’m stuntin,’ I’m looking real lovely right now. That’s why you commented on me.”

A number of Twitter users weighed in about Sanders’ choice of attire. Here are the best tweets.

Deion Sanders out here wearing a tablecloth for Colts-Ravens postgame coverage. pic.twitter.com/3FXh1h1Zyu — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) December 24, 2017

Deion Sanders looking like the Keebler Elf!!! — The InFamous Tio AL (@InfamousTioAL) December 24, 2017

@DeionSanders dressed up like a Kansas City fanboy…hating on the Ravens too 😂 — bitcointycoon (@bitcointycoon) December 24, 2017

If Deion Sanders don't take that tight red coat off…looking like a villian from a 70's movie! #postgameshow @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/AhF80t6zsq — Wurd Lyfe (@WurdLyfe) December 24, 2017

@DeionSanders u do not match — Willie Martinez (@educatedwill) December 24, 2017

Deion Sanders on @nflnetwork wearing a red sweater? Dang! Making a bold statement! I like it though. He should wear a Santa hat. — Dennis (@Julian56648518) December 24, 2017

Sanders doesn’t seem to shy away from wearing, well, anything.