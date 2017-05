No one really knew what message Spurs rookie Dejounte Murray was attempting to send with the odd-looking tattoo on his shoulder.

Murray’s tat was questioned by many during Sunday’s game — both players and fans — as members of the Warriors were seen looking at it during stoppages of play.

The question on everyone's mind… WHAT is going on with Dejounte Murray's tattoo? pic.twitter.com/fk9m6yluXU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 14, 2017

And then came the jokes.

Congrats Dejounte Murray, you now have the worst tattoo in the entire NBA. Richard Jefferson should be ecstatic. — x ᴷᴱᴺ (@KenDesGarcons) May 14, 2017

Does Dejounte Murray have a tattoo of a Ninja Turtle wearing braces — Bruno Passos (@bouncepassos) May 14, 2017

Murray took to Instagram to explain it with a comment on Monday, but didn’t really do a good job of it.

Lol @ Dejounte Murray explanation for his tattoo. pic.twitter.com/T1YytzGHkz — Craig Floyd (@craigfloyd) May 15, 2017

“Mean face,” got it.