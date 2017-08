The Yankees endured a three-hour rain delay during Wednesday’s game against the Tigers, but their setup man wasn’t affected by the long rest.

In fact, the extra time seemed to fuel Dellin Betances, who came out and destroyed the Tigers hitters with an immaculate inning.

Here’s what the pitch sequence looked like.

It was the sixth immaculate inning in Yankees history, which, given all the greats that have donned pinstripes over the years, speaks to how great of a feat it was.