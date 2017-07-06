The great news just keeps coming for Toronto Raptors superstar DeMar DeRozan.

Days after learning star point guard Kyle Lowry would stick with the team after a brief trip to free agency, DeRozan revealed he’s the cover star of NBA 2K18‘s Canadian edition.

Business Wire reported the news view press release, with DeRozan saying the following:

“It’s a huge honor to be recognized on the first-ever Canadian cover for NBA 2K and represent the Raptors after eight years with the team,” said DeMar DeRozan, who finished the ’16-’17 season with a career-high 2,020 points. “The fans up here are super passionate about basketball, so it’s cool to help introduce a cover that’s just for them.”

Mike Bohn of USA Today interviewed the coverboy about the development:

“My whole professional career I’ve been in Toronto,” DeRozan said. “Everything I’ve learned is from Toronto. I’ve seen the city grow, I’ve seen the organization grow. I’ve grown as a person. I came as a 19-year-old kid and now I’m a father. I definitely feel like I’m a part of Canadian culture. This is another representation for that, with me being on the Canadian cover.”

The cover itself is one of the best-looking offerings we’ve seen in years:

DeMar DeRozan will be on the cover of the first ever Canadian edition of NBA2K. pic.twitter.com/SJcXYZQxsP — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) July 6, 2017

This isn’t to say the normal version of the game featuring Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Kyrie Irving isn’t good looking. But DeRozan is a fresh face making an appearance and it catches the eye because he’s poised to throw it down.

DeRozan and the rest of the Raptors deserve the recognition and should continue to grow as household names. For DeRozan, this is simply the latest step in the process.