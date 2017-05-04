DeMar DeRozan and the Toronto Raptors need some help.

The Raptors simply don’t have an answer for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Predictable, but Derozan hasn’t stopped searching for answers with his team in an 0-2 hole.

He jokingly suggested after Game 2 he’d pay for some help, per ESPN.com’s Brian Windhorst:

“If you can find somebody to stop LeBron in these moments, I’ll give you $100,” DeRozan said.

A joke, but not really. James dropped 35 points in a 116-105 Cavaliers win in Game 1, then turned around and hit for 39 more in a Game 2, 125-103 Cavaliers win.

DeRozan held up well against the Cavaliers last year, but he’s having problems fighting through double teams this time around while trying to save the energy necessary to slow LeBron on the other end of the court.

“It sucks. It sucks. To lose like we did and play like I did sucks. It’s frustrating,” DeRozan said. “Now just have the idle time of having to wait until Friday night [Game 3] to redeem yourself.”

Toronto might steal a game or two at home. But this series isn’t as close to competitive as the one last year. This is a Cavaliers team that willingly gave up the No. 1 seed and has now hit cruise control.

DeRozan might have to wait a while before finding some adequate help.