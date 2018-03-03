Raptors star DeMar DeRozan has had no problem rising to the occasion in big games, and doesn’t appear to be rattled by pressure, but there’s a lot more going on with him than we first realized.

And the details that have recently emerged make what he’s able to do on the court look even more impressive, as it’s something that others have struggled with, but failed to overcome.

DeRozan recently spoke with TMZ Sports, and revealed that he’s been battling depression for awhile now.

“We all go through stuff,” he said. “You can’t name nobody that don’t go through something. Just because we’re successful or on TV don’t mean we don’t all go through something or got problems. You know, it’s life.”

He continued:

“Sometimes you hear things from other people, such as doing something like that [his tweet]. There could have been a better way to take that approach, but I got great words from a lot of people. It’s not nothing I’m against or ashamed of. Now, at my age, I understand how many people go through it. Even if it’s just somebody can look at it like, ‘He goes through it and he’s still out there being successful and doing this,’ I’m OK with that.”

DeRozan’s not the first athlete to deal with depression, and he seems to do a good job keeping it under wraps. It’s unclear if he takes medication to deal with the condition, or if he just gets by on his own. Either way, it doesn’t seem to affect his play on the court.