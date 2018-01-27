Raptors star DeMar DeRozan had a great look at a potential game-tying jumper in the final seconds of Friday’s game against the Jazz, but he couldn’t knock it down.

DeRozan came off a screen and received an inbounds pass, with his team trailing, 95-93. He attempted a midrange fadeaway jumper — a shot he’s hit many times in the past — but it clanked off the rim. It was a makable shot, and DeRozan was visibly upset after missing. He even went on to rip his jersey in frustration afterward.

DeMar DeRozan misses a game-tying jumper and rips his jersey in frustration 😶 pic.twitter.com/tsgQgW7BOy — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 27, 2018

DeRozan really did not want to lose to the Jazz, it seems.