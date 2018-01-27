Posted byon
Raptors star DeMar DeRozan had a great look at a potential game-tying jumper in the final seconds of Friday’s game against the Jazz, but he couldn’t knock it down.
DeRozan came off a screen and received an inbounds pass, with his team trailing, 95-93. He attempted a midrange fadeaway jumper — a shot he’s hit many times in the past — but it clanked off the rim. It was a makable shot, and DeRozan was visibly upset after missing. He even went on to rip his jersey in frustration afterward.
DeRozan really did not want to lose to the Jazz, it seems.