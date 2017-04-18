The line of people who think Tony Romo can still play in the NFL at a high level is quite long.

By now, even casual fans know Romo left football after Dak Prescott took his job with the Dallas Cowboys, joining CBS as a color commentator. In fact, as the top color commentator, a sign of confidence from the folks in charge.

While admitting Romo will probably be great at his new job, former Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray noted Romo can probably still be great at his old job, per the Tennessean‘s Jason Wolf:

“I think he’ll do great. I think he’ll do fine,” Murray said Monday after the Titans reported for the first day of voluntary offseason workouts. “He’s a guy who obviously had a great career in Dallas, and I know he still has something left in the tank, but I think he made a good decision for him and his family, and we’ll see what happens.”

Murray played with Romo for a few years in Dallas before joining the Tennessee Titans, where he led the AFC in rushing last year. He’s familiar enough to know where Romo is at as a football player, so it’s a notable comment.

Romo has remained adamant he won’t leave the broadcast booth now that he’s there. But as the saying goes, crazier things have happened. It takes one injury to a starter on a championship team for him to get a call—and if a shot at a Lombardi Trophy is there, odds are strong Romo would answer.