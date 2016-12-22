The Tennessee Titans have two exotic sports cars, but only one is getting driven.

DeMarco Murray, who ranks second in the league in rushing, has gotten more than 62 percent of the carries this season, while second-round pick Derrick Henry has been lucky enough to get 21 percent. Titans fans have demanded that Henry, the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama, get more touches, but Murray is telling them to be patient.

“He’s like a new Ferrari that they want to test out,” Murray said, via Paul Kuharsky of ESPN.com. “He’ll have his share. I’m sure he’ll get plenty of touches, and he has a lot of years left in him. I’m happy he’s here. I’m happy to help him out wherever I can. He’s going to be a huge part of this team for a long, long, long time.”

Murray can’t help but remind fans that he still has a lot left in the tank.

“I’ve still got some miles. I’m still a Ferrari as well.”

That he is. Murray has rushed for 1,224 yards, his third 1,000-yard campaign in the last four seasons. Meanwhile. Henry has rushed for 412 yards on 91 carries.

The hot hand right now is Murray. Titans fans need to be patient. Henry will get his chance to shine in the NFL when the time is right.