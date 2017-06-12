DeMarco Murray says that the Titans offensive line he runs behind is one of the best in the NFL.

That’s high praise considering the source.

Murray led the NFL with 1,845 rushing yards in 2014 when he played for the Cowboys, and it sounds like he believes the Titans’ O-Line is right up there with the Cowboys’ unit.

“How close are they?” Murray said on the latest Talk of Fame Network. “I mean, I run behind these guys every day. I have a lot of respect for Dallas and those guys — Zack (Martin) and Trav (Frederick) and Tyron (Smith) and Doug Free. I’m still great friends with them. I think with the line we have here in Nashville with the Titans (that) we’re one of the top in the league.”

After a down year with the Eagles in 2015, in which he ran for 702 yards, Murray bounced back last season with 1,287 yards in Tennessee. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry.

Murray wouldn’t directly say how close the Titans’ offensive line is to the Cowboys’. Pro Football Focus did, ranking the Titans’ offensive line the best in the league last season, and the Cowboys’ line second.

Durability played a big role in the success of the Titans’ offensive line. The starters missed a combined five games last season, and none of them are older than 27. If Marcus Mariota continues to develop, it bodes well for the Titans’ future.