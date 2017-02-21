DeMarcus Cousins may get criticized some times for the way he acts on the court, but at the end of the day, he’s a human with a heart just like the rest of us.

Boogie has done a lot for the community off the court, it just doesn’t get mentioned because he doesn’t seek validation or recognition like some others do.

Cousins gave a farewell speech during a going-away dinner on Monday night, and got emotional in doing so.

“My love for this city has never changed,” Cousins began, before fighting off a few tears.

An emotional goodbye from Boogie to Sacramento 😥😕 (via @CarmichaelDave) pic.twitter.com/0MG5fDOCLF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2017

That’s the real Cousins, ladies and gentlemen. Not the one you sometimes see vilified.