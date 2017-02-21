Quantcast
DeMarcus Cousins gets emotional, chokes up in Sacramento goodbye (VIDEO)
February 21, 2017

DeMarcus Cousins may get criticized some times for the way he acts on the court, but at the end of the day, he’s a human with a heart just like the rest of us.

Boogie has done a lot for the community off the court, it just doesn’t get mentioned because he doesn’t seek validation or recognition like some others do.

Cousins gave a farewell speech during a going-away dinner on Monday night, and got emotional in doing so.

“My love for this city has never changed,” Cousins began, before fighting off a few tears.

That’s the real Cousins, ladies and gentlemen. Not the one you sometimes see vilified.