It was only a matter of time before DeMarcus Cousins broke his silence about the Sacramento Kings.

Luckily for the Kings, their decision to ship Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans out of the blue didn’t rile up the star center too much.

At least not yet.

Cousins took aim at the Kings when asked about whether he would talk to owner Vivek Ranadive or general manager Vlade Divac, per ESPN.com:

“Nah. For what? It was a coward move, so I’m pretty sure I will get a coward response. For what? And I’ve seen this happen before. I’ve been there through all same types … I was there with [coach] Mike Malone’s [firing]. I’ve seen how they operate. I know what kind of answer I will get anyway. So, what is the point?”

Cousins has every right to be mad at the Kings. The front office had made it rather clear it wasn’t going to move him after he had stressed how much he wanted to stick in town.

As we noted yesterday, it turns out the Kings panicked a bit and some elements of the dysfunctional organization wanted to move Cousins before other parts could change their minds.

In a way, this was a good response by Cousins. He controlled himself when many would have understood if he didn’t. But this isn’t the last time he’ll be asked about his former team.

Cousins clearly has his focus on the court, where he dropped 27 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and five steals in his debut with the Pelicans Thursday night.