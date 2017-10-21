Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins are like oil and water when it comes to their personalities and style of play on the court, so it was no surprise when they got into a heated altercation during Friday’s game.

Cousins and Green got in each other’s faces at one point in the game and began arguing. But it didn’t go any further than that.

Boogie Cousins and Draymond gonna throw hands before this game is over. pic.twitter.com/FgbKawxJEv — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 21, 2017

And while seated on the bench afterward, Cousins had some advice for Green.

“Watch your mouth, b—h!” Green could be heard saying.

Just some good old-fashioned trash talking.