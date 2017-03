The Pelicans finally won a game that both DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis played in on Sunday, so you’d think Boogie would be in better spirits.

One particular heckler who was sitting courtside for Monday night’s game against the Jazz learned that’s not the case.

Boogie, who had clearly had enough of the guy’s talk, had the following to say as he walked by him:

“Suck a d-ck, b-tch” Cousins said.

Tell us how you really feel.