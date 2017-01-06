DeMarcus Cousins had quite the interesting chat about his future with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

One of the hottest trade-rumor magnets in recent history, the embattled Cousins seems like a guy with one foot out the door. The Kings haven’t properly built a team around him since he entered the league and the rest of the league itself would do whatever it takes to get him on board once he hits free agency.

Let Cousins tell it, though, and he has other plans, as captured by NBA.com’s Shahbaz Khan:

“If you were to ask me, I think my jersey will be hanging in the rafters when I retire in Sacramento…my only concern is winning games every night and pushing this team to the next level.”

He also shared a different view about the current makeup of the team:

“First thing I’ve learned is that this team is full of potential, but the biggest takeaway is that we still have a lot of growing to do… We want to be a defensive-minded team. We want that to be our identity so we have to make that more crisp.”

Maybe Cousins isn’t so wrong—the Kings do sit eighth in the Western Conference. While the team has a 15-20 record, that’s still good enough to get into the playoffs.

Whether the Kings remain in the race remains to be seen, but Cousins has played like his usual self. Wednesday’s interview is a slight assurance for Kings fans who have to be sick of the constant chatter about his departure.