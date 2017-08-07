Everyone wants to be involved in the Carmelo Anthony sweepstakes, apparently.

There was no talk at all about Melo possibly being interested in landing with the Pelicans, but that’s not stopping DeMarcus Cousins from trying to recruit him to play there.

Cousins, who has played with Melo on Team USA, liked a post on Instagram about it, so we know where he stands on the issue.

The photo was posted by a Pelicans fan site, and it shows Cousins alongside Melo in their Team USA garb.

Add Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins to the list of NBA players who'd like Carmelo Anthony traded to their team: pic.twitter.com/zkr3M5Jb4q — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 7, 2017

The caption that accompanied the post reads as follows:

“Olympic Reunion to the Big Easy”

Fans can dream, but that won’t happen. Melo would stay in New York before departing for New Orleans.