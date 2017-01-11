In a rather stunning turn of events, it sounds like DeMarcus Cousins might stick with the Sacramento Kings for a long time.

Cousins, viewed as the most likely trade candidate over the past few years, could make huge cash by signing an extension and sticking with the Kings.

A report surfaced Tuesday suggesting he would do just that, according to James Ham of CSN California:

CSN California has confirmed through a league source that the two sides have tossed around numbers and that barring a late change in direction by either side, Cousins intends to sign a massive, max-money extension, estimated at roughly $207 million during the offseason that will keep the big man in a Kings uniform long-term.

Many have pointed out the Kings might trade Cousins before he departs in free agency. The team hasn’t built around him properly and he might seek not only a contender, but a bigger market.

This revelation throws a massive wrench in supposed plans for many. Cousins easily remains the best center in the NBA today, this year averaging 28.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

One could float a conspiracy theory suggesting this is a way for the Kings to get a better asking price for Cousins via trade. The problem, of course, is Cousins hasn’t been shy about wanting to stick with the team. If this new stipulation when it comes to money keeps Cousins in Sacramento, it’s working out better than most would have expected.