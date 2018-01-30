DeMarcus Cousins recently suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, and he appears to still be distraught about it.

Cousins, who is known for being a competitor, hasn’t been hampered by injuries much during his career, and this obstacle is something new for him to deal with.

He took to Instagram and posted a message to Pelicans fans on Tuesday, explaining how he feels about the injury, and what it means for his future.

“No lie this s— sucks! I’ve never experienced an injury of this magnitude in my life, but with that being said nothing I’ve earned has ever come easy for me either! I’ve only gotten it the hard way and I don’t expect things to change for me now. I’m just built that way and I’ll overcome this as well and continue to prove. I want to thank everyone for all the love, prayers, and positive energy sent my way. You are greatly appreciated! I’m also asking my supporters to join me on this journey back to playing the game I love. See you soon… #TheResurgence” Cousins wrote.

Cousins was having a productive season on the court up until the injury, averaging 25.2 points and a career-high 12.9 rebounds per game.