Sacramento Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins seems to be on the verge of signing a $200 million extension with the team, as he’s expressed his desire to stick with the struggling squad going forward.

Cousins’ numbers certainly warrant it, and the main thing that may be giving the organization some second thoughts about the potential contract is his attitude/outbursts. He’s had some issues with his anger on and off the court, and that seemed to be the case on Saturday night as well.

The Kings dropped a tough game against the Bulls due to a questionable call late in the matchup. Cousins was whistled for a foul on a Dwyane Wade dunk attempt, but it sure looked like there wasn’t any contract, and that Wade just legitimately missed the dunk. The game was tied at 99-99 at the time with roughly 15 seconds remaining, and it’s really a wonder how the officials made that call. Here’s the play in question.

DeMarcus Cousins gets called for a foul as Dwyane Wade misses the dunk…🤔 pic.twitter.com/ifRgUaczvo — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) January 22, 2017

Wade made the free throws, and the Bulls went on to win the game. Cousins, understandably, wasn’t happy about it. And he apparently took his frustration out on a few garbage cans.

Boogie was not happy about that call. pic.twitter.com/9jagzuwAxw — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 22, 2017

Reporters in the tunnel say that Cousins was tossing some garbage cans in frustration on his way to locker room. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 22, 2017

Cousins finished with 42 points and 14 rebounds in the game, but he’s going to have to work on controlling his anger just a bit going forward. It’s not a huge deal if it happens once in awhile, but this certainly isn’t the first time something like this has happened.