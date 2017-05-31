Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is setting lofty goals for himself in 2017.

After recording one sack in nine games last season, the 25-year-old vows to get 10 times that next season, maybe more, then make the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

“My goal is 10-plus [sacks],” Lawrence said, via the Dallas Morning News’ Jon Machota. “I feel like I can be a Pro Bowl player. I just haven’t lived up to those expectations.”

Lawrence, the 34th overall pick in 2014, had a breakout season in 2015, totaling eight sacks and 35 total tackles. But in 2016, he was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and missed the last three games of the regular season with a back issue, for which he had surgery on for a second consecutive offseason last January.

The Cowboys got Lawrence some help on the defensive line in the form of Michigan’s Taco Charlton, the 28th pick in the draft. If he’s healthy, Lawrence just might be able to get to 10 sacks next season.