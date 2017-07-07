The two-horse race that is the Broncos’ quarterback competition didn’t look like much of a race during offseason practices.

However, Mike Klis of 9News reported that Paxton Lynch made big strides in the final week of organized team activities and in minicamp.

Now, Demaryius Thomas has weighed in.

“The first couple weeks, you see Paxton … people are talking about it, but the last couple of weeks where he was just out there lighting it up. It was like ‘Whoa, where did that come from?’,” Thomas told Klis.

Trevor Siemian, a seventh-round draft pick in 2015, started 14 games last year and went 8-6 with 18 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. Lynch, who the Broncos took with the 26th pick in 2016 after trading up five spots with the Seahawks, went 1-1 in two starts in place of an injured Siemian.

It appeared that Siemian was keeping the seat warm until the first-round pick was ready to start. Earlier in the spring, it looked like Lynch still had a lot of work to do. But his sudden progress could change the equation. If he’s catching the eye of the team’s top receiver, he’s probably catching the eye of other key people in the organization.