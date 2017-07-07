Demaryius Thomas feels confident about the Denver Nuggets’ chances of making the playoffs next season after signing All-Star power forward Paul Millsap in free agency.

The Denver Broncos wide receiver, who helped recruit Millsap to the Nuggets, is calling his shot. He says the Nuggets are playoff-bound in 2017-18.

“I’m calling it: We will make the playoffs,” he said, via the Broncos’ official website.

Thomas’ prediction could come true. After all, the Nuggets just missed the playoffs last season. They finished in ninth place in the West, one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the eighth seed.

And despite losing last season’s leading scorer Danilo Gallinari to free agency, the Nuggets brought in Millsap, a four-time All-Star, who is more than capable of picking up the slack on offense. Add in the fact that young players Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray played extremely well last season, any you have a recipe for a potentially good Nuggets team in 2017-18.