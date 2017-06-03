The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that tight end Dennis Pitta suffered a hip injury during organized team activities, and it might be career ending by the look of things.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Pitta fractured and dislocated his right hip for the third time in four years and will need surgery, likely ending the 31-year-old’s career. Pitta led Baltimore in receptions a year ago with 86, the most ever by a Ravens tight end in a single season.

“This is incredibly disappointing, obviously for Dennis, and for the Ravens,” general manager Ozzie Newsome said in a statement.

Pitta’s injury is a huge blow to the Ravens offense, which was already down two of its top-five receivers from a year ago. Steve Smith Sr. retired after last season and Kamar Aiken joined the Indianapolis Colts in free agency.