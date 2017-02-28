Trash talk is a big part of basketball, and NBA players do it on a nightly basis, which anyone who’s attended a game can attest to.

Players will do whatever they can to get in their opponents’ heads. Some will try to troll them for a missed shot or bad play on the court, while others have been known to get a bit personal with their insults. Kevin Garnett, among others, often employed this strategy.

Sometimes, though, players take it too far, and that’s what may have happened when the Hawks and Celtics last faced off back in January.

Dennis Schroder first mentioned that Isaiah Thomas insulted his family during the game while speaking to the media, and he’s now doubling down on that.