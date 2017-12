Mavs rookie guard Dennis Smith clearly is not intimidated by savvy veteran Kyrie Irving, which he showed on Wednesday night.

Smith drove on Irving and drew a foul, sending the first-round draft pick to the line. Irving, though, gave Smith a bit of a shove with his elbow, which prompted a heated Smith to begin yelling at the Celtics guard. Irving was quickly ushered aside by a teammate, and the two were then separated.

Dennis Smith Jr. had something to say to Kyrie 👀 pic.twitter.com/1FylKJj6oy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2017

Kyrie learned that Smith isn’t backing down from anyone.