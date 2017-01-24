The Tony Romo trade rumors are now in full effect, as the Cowboys quarterback was seen partying with Broncos general manager John Elway at an inauguration party over the weekend.

Philanthropist Glenn Stearns posted a photo on Facebook which shows them all hanging out, appearing to have a good time. Given that the Broncos are in “win-now” mode, with a great defense and solid receiving corps, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Elway discussed the possibility of a trade with Romo.

Stearns shared this photo of the three of them:

The quarterback position was the only reason the Broncos didn’t make the playoffs this year, and that’s the main gaping hole the team will address in the offseason.Could Romo fill that void? Stay tuned.