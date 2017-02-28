WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Dominic Breazeale got into it at the Westin Birmingham Hotel in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday night, and we now have video of the fight.

It happened right across the street from Legacy Arena, where the two both fought earlier in the night. And apparently, the beef had been heating up for awhile, as Breazeale had got into it with Wilder’s brother, Marsellos, while Deontay was fighting Gerald Washington.

Here’s what the fight scene looked like at the hotel.

Birmingham Police broke up the incident, and that was the end of it.