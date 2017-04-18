Derek Carr has the unwritten right to signal for Raiders fans to quiet down when the Raiders have the ball in the red zone or on a crucial third down.

It’s really not his place, however, to tell Raiders fans how to react to their impending move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Despite that, Carr is showing signs of a typical out-of-touch millionaire pro athlete.

“We’re not going to split up like you’ve seen other cities do,” Carr told ESPN.com. “We’re not going to do things like that. For the ones that do, I don’t really believe that they’re true Raider fans. I feel their hurt. I’m with you. I hurt, too. But at the same time, we’re all in this together and we’re just going to do it together.”

Carr, who’s scheduled to make more than $1 million in 2017, isn’t “in this together” with a fan who has to clip coupons to afford Raiders tickets.

The Raiders could move to Las Vegas as early as 2019. They aren’t exactly being loyal to one of the league’s most storied fan bases, but Carr is expecting loyalty in return.

Carr led the Raiders to a 12-4 record last year and they could have made a deep playoff run if he wasn’t injured. If they don’t build on last season and become championship contenders, Carr shouldn’t be surprised if the Black Hole turns on him and the Raiders.