Raiders fans are holding their breath after watching quarterback Derek Carr leave Saturday’s game against the Colts with a brutal leg injury.

It happened when Carr was sacked by Trent Cole, and landed awkwardly. He was slammed to the turf and hit the ground hard.

Here’s another angle of the play.

It looked like Carr could be seen saying “it’s broke” afterward.

UPDATE:

Carr suffered a broken fibula and will be out at least a few weeks.