Derek Carr stars in hilarious music video for EECU bank
September 19, 2017

Derek Carr is the franchise quarterback of the Oakland Raiders, and part of what comes along with that is doing goofy off-the-field events and promos that Angelenos and other Raiders fans can get behind.

Carr is more of a quiet leader, but when you’re the star of a California team, you’re forced into the spotlight now and again. And that’s what happened to Carr, who recently starred in a “music video” promoting EECU Credit Union.

All in all, the commercial is pretty funny, and isn’t supposed to be taken seriously. Carr popped his collar and rocked a jean jacket, something that was hip a quarter-century ago. It’s worth watching, though, so check it out in the video below.

Gotta love DC.