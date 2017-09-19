Derek Carr is the franchise quarterback of the Oakland Raiders, and part of what comes along with that is doing goofy off-the-field events and promos that Angelenos and other Raiders fans can get behind.

Carr is more of a quiet leader, but when you’re the star of a California team, you’re forced into the spotlight now and again. And that’s what happened to Carr, who recently starred in a “music video” promoting EECU Credit Union.

All in all, the commercial is pretty funny, and isn’t supposed to be taken seriously. Carr popped his collar and rocked a jean jacket, something that was hip a quarter-century ago. It’s worth watching, though, so check it out in the video below.

Gotta love DC.