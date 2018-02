There were a number of celebrities in attendance for Tuesday’s Thunder-Warriors game at Oracle Arena, including one of the most popular sports stars in the Bay Area.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was seen sitting courtside for the game, along with his wife, Heather.

The Warriors used their official Twitter account to show Carr some love during the game.

The Thunder destroyed the Warriors, managing to win by 20 points, but Carr had a pretty great view of the action.