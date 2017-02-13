One of New York’s biggest former playboys will now be living the dad life soon.

Former Yankees great Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah, are expecting a baby, and they announced it to the world on Monday. They did so on The Players’ Tribune, because that’s where all the cool athletes and former athletes post nowadays.

From their post:

Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future. He already has a name in mind – he’s set on it. (We’ll see.) He’ll say when he calls me during the day: “So, how are you and so-and-so doing?” “That’s not the name yet, sweetie.” Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him. We want our kids’ lives to be as “normal” as possible. They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name – for them, we want him to just be “Dad.” That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs.

Congrats to the happy couple, who will now have a new addition to the Jeter household.