Former Yankees great Derek Jeter knows a thing or two about the Red Sox, given that he played against the AL East rival over 100 times in his career.

While some chose to be hostile toward the Sox, Jeter always elected to take the high road and was classy in both victory and defeat.

Jeets was asked who his favorite current Red Sox player is, and his answer might surprise you. It’s a player that he once played against, and saw that member of the Sox get his first career hit in a game. NESN has the details on who it is, and why he’s Jeter’s favorite.