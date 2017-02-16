New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose understands he is going to be one of the biggest names on the trade block ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

After all, even Rose would probably admit he has been an odd fit with the Knicks, a team that tried to build itself into a contender but instead went full-on faceplant, bumbling on the court and battling trade rumors and franchise legends off it.

Rose spoke with Newsday‘s Al Iannazzone about a potential deal:

“This business with this league, you never know,” Rose said. “Who knows? I really don’t know what could happen in the next week, the next day. I just got to wait and see. “I haven’t talked to [my agent]. I just let it happen. I don’t talk things into existence, put things in the universe that I don’t want to happen. I like being here but you never know what could happen. You never know the future they have for this team or decisions they have to make to try to build a winning team.”

The trade deadline is February 23, meaning the Knicks have some time to work out a deal if they want. The front office seems to believe the team can make the playoffs, though a climb out of 12th place in the Eastern Conference seems unlikely.

Whether another team has interest in Rose is up for debate as well. He’s averaging 17.7 points and 4.5 assists, but a shoot-first veteran with a shaky injury history who had an odd disappearing act earlier this season might make some teams stay away.

Regardless, Rose is aware enough to know he will be in the headlines quite a bit for the next week.