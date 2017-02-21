Derrick Rose might soon find himself traded again.

Rose joined the New York Knicks before the season and hasn’t had the greatest run with the team. He had a disappearing issue and has come as advertised, struggling on defense and not spreading the ball around much.

The likely downtrodden asking price has a team like the Minnesota Timberwolves interested in making a move, according to ESPN.com’s Ian Begley:

It is unclear what Minnesota would offer in a potential trade for Rose. Sources say the Timberwolves are motivated to trade veteran point guard Ricky Rubio, as team president and coach Thibodeau sees rookie Kris Dunn as the point guard of the future for Minnesota.

At first pass? An odd idea for the Timberwolves to have interest. But keep in mind Rose becomes a free agent after the season, meaning the team could drop him and really commit to Kris Dunn and Tyus Jones. If taking Rose’s contract for half a season is how Minnesota can finally unload Ricky Rubio—clearly the team would take the chance.

Interestingly enough, Rubio might make a ton of sense for the Knicks. He hasn’t lived up to expectations, but a pass-first guard is more in line with what the Knicks need and what made Rose’s arrival so odd in the first place.

Most of the attention will continue to center on Carmelo Anthony, but Rose seems the likeliest of the two to move before the deadline.