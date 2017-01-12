Knicks point guard Derrick Rose went MIA recently, and was nowhere to be found for a spell, which isn’t something that leaders do. And certainly not max players.

But he feels he’s worth a max deal this summer, for some reason, according to ESPN’s Ian Begley. The report states:

“And then there is the potential price tag. Some close to Rose have told friends he will seek a max contract this summer.”

That’s absolutely laughable. For those that don’t know, that would entail him receiving a five-year, $150 million deal. Rose is 28 years old, and has a long history of injuries, so from that alone, he’s not worth it. But just to make sure, let’s take a look at his stats. He’s averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, in 31.9 minutes. It’s important to note that Rose plays in an offense that many could excel in.

Rose is currently playing on a one-year “prove it” deal. If he brings up a max deal at the negotiating table, the Knicks should laugh it off and tell him to walk.