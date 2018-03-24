Posted byon
LSU product Derrius Guice may have seen his draft stock improve thanks to an off-field endeavor.
And while what prospects do at the Scouting Combine and/or their Pro Days are important, what Guice did made a difference in another’s life in a big way.
Guice was driving by the scene of a car accident on Friday, when he immediately pulled over and did whatever he could to help. A woman was stuck in her car, and Guice went in and pulled her out of it.
He live-tweeted the sequence of events as it all happened.
Props to Guice for being brave and helping make an impact before the authorities were able to show up.