LSU product Derrius Guice may have seen his draft stock improve thanks to an off-field endeavor.

And while what prospects do at the Scouting Combine and/or their Pro Days are important, what Guice did made a difference in another’s life in a big way.

Guice was driving by the scene of a car accident on Friday, when he immediately pulled over and did whatever he could to help. A woman was stuck in her car, and Guice went in and pulled her out of it.

He live-tweeted the sequence of events as it all happened.

Pulled up to a light in south Baton Rouge where a wrecked occurred right as I pulled up.. — 5⃣ (@DhaSickest) March 23, 2018

It was a big truck and a smaller car. — 5⃣ (@DhaSickest) March 23, 2018

I get out my car to check the scene and the lady was knocked on the back door window trapped by the airbags — 5⃣ (@DhaSickest) March 23, 2018

I opened the door, popped all the airbags and pulled her out. — 5⃣ (@DhaSickest) March 23, 2018

She’s okay and she’s not hurt! Thank the lord pic.twitter.com/cw4i356BC5 — 5⃣ (@DhaSickest) March 23, 2018

Props to Guice for being brave and helping make an impact before the authorities were able to show up.